Unattended SUV Hits Adult, 2 Kids Outside North Miami Restaurant

An unattended SUV rolled backward and hit an adult and two children, sending them to the hospital Tuesday in North Miami, police said.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 6th Avenue and 124th Street.

Investigators said the driver parked a white Infiniti SUV on the street and went into a restaurant. The vehicle rolled into the sidewalk, hitting three people.

The adult and children were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Currently, no one has been charged in the crash.