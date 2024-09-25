Uncle charged with attempted murder after shooting nephew in Miami Gardens: Police

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot his nephew multiple times inside a Miami Gardens home, police said.

Jaquane Lawayne Ealey, 42, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in the shooting, records showed.

Miami Gardens Police said Ealey and his nephew had been involved in some sort of argument at a home in the 2500 block of Northwest 161st Street Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jaquane Lawayne Ealey

At some point "guns were produced, and the subject fired his weapon," police said in a statement.

According to an arrest report, Ealey called police to report the shooting and when officers arrived Ealey was standing outside with a trail of blood coming out of the home onto the front porch and to the side of the house.

Officers found a firearm on a table inside the home, along with several spent bullet casings in the kitchen area, the report said.

The nephew ran from the home and was found at a nearby business covered in blood. He'd been shot several times in the mid-section of his body and once in his arm, the report said.

He was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

A large section of the arrest report was redacted so further details about what led to the shooting weren't available.

Ealey was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.