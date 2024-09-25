Miami Gardens

Uncle charged with attempted murder after shooting nephew in Miami Gardens: Police

Jaquane Lawayne Ealey, 42, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in the shooting, records showed

By NBC6

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot his nephew multiple times inside a Miami Gardens home, police said.

Jaquane Lawayne Ealey, 42, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in the shooting, records showed.

Miami Gardens Police said Ealey and his nephew had been involved in some sort of argument at a home in the 2500 block of Northwest 161st Street Tuesday morning.

Jaquane Lawayne Ealey
Miami-Dade Corrections
Jaquane Lawayne Ealey
At some point "guns were produced, and the subject fired his weapon," police said in a statement.

According to an arrest report, Ealey called police to report the shooting and when officers arrived Ealey was standing outside with a trail of blood coming out of the home onto the front porch and to the side of the house.

Officers found a firearm on a table inside the home, along with several spent bullet casings in the kitchen area, the report said.

Local

The nephew ran from the home and was found at a nearby business covered in blood. He'd been shot several times in the mid-section of his body and once in his arm, the report said.

He was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

A large section of the arrest report was redacted so further details about what led to the shooting weren't available.

Ealey was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
