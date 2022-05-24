Unconscious Woman Sexually Battered by Rideshare Driver: BSO

A Broward County rideshare driver was arrested after authorities said he sexually battered a woman who was unconscious in his car.

Glenroy Tannis, 42, was arrested Monday by the Broward Sheriff's Office on two charges of sexual battery of a helpless victim, Broward County jail records showed.

The exact details of the allegation against Tannis were unknown, including which rideshare company he was working for.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tannis appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge set his bond at $175,000.

"I think it is extremely aggravating, the allegations that he essentially forced himself upon and took advantage of the victim in this case who was passed out at the time," prosecutor Eric Linder said.

The judge also ordered that if Tannis bonds out, he's not to work for any rideshare company.

Tannis has no criminal history in Broward. Attorney information wasn't available.