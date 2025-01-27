Immigration

Several undocumented immigrants arrested in South Florida raids, federal agencies say

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice took part in Sunday's operations

By NBC6

Several operations were carried out by federal officials in South Florida on Sunday, leading to the arrest of alleged undocumented immigrants in Broward County.

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice took part in the operations, according to posts by the agencies on the social media network X.

In the raids, at least one Nicaraguan citizen was arrested who has pending charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, discharging a firearm in public and driving with a suspended license.

A Jamaican national was also arrested on charges of possession of oxycodone, displaying a firearm during a felony and driving a vehicle without a valid license.

NBC6 has reached out to the involved agencies to confirm that the local arrests from Sunday are directly linked to President Donald Trump’s executive order that cracks down on immigration.

This is a developing story.

