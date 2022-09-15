Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek

A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said.

Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability and false imprisonment, records show.

According to the arrest report, contractor Vlad Fedorov went to Barakon’s home in the 1500 block of Cayman Way before 9 a.m. Monday to find out why his work had not passed inspection.

Fedorov showed up at Barakon's first court appearance Tuesday to explain what happened.

"[Barakon and two friends] was waiting for me with the bat, they was holding me from behind," he told Broward Judge Phoebee Francois. "They hit me with the bat, I fell to the ground... so they forced me to sign the paperwork."

Barakon called the contractor a scam artist and wanted Fedorov to sign a promissory note. Barakon and his friends blocked the doorway until Fedorov agreed to refund the money, the report stated.

He was in fear for his life, so he signed the note and was allowed to leave.

"[They said] I should be thankful to God they didn't kill me this time," Fedorov said.

During questioning, police said Barakon admitted to everything including walking Fedorov to his car after the incident and allowing him to leave.

Fedorov suffered a bruise and scratches to the back of his head, police said.

"I still have a bump on my head," Fedorov said.

Barakon was released from the Broward County Jail Thursday on a $15,000 bond, records show.