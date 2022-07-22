Universal Orlando Announces New Ticket Deal Exclusively for Florida, Georgia Residents

Residents of the states of Florida and Georgia are getting the chance to save some money while visiting the Universal Orlando resorts.

The deal allows residents of either state to get one day free with a two-park, two-day ticket. Residents can visit the main park and Islands of Adventure under the deal.

An adult ticket starts at $217.99 with guests able to add a ticket to Volcano Bay for an additional $25.

The deal runs through September 28th and tickets are valid through December 15th with block out dates on November 21st through November 26th.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBC Universal, the parent company of WTVJ / NBC 6