University of Miami Announces Its Plan to Reopen in the Fall

The University of Miami has announced its fall semester classes would take place on campus. It would be the first time students step foot on campus since the coronavirus pandemic began.
In a tweet, the university said on campus classes would begin August 17th, and be completed by November 20th.
Final exams would be conducted online during the last week of the semester.
In order to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19 on campus, the university says students and faculty would be required to take an online screening tool for the virus. UM also says it's implementing contact tracing for any confirmed cases.
Students, faculty and staff will also be required to receive the seasonal flu vaccine.
12 of Florida’s public universities recently submitted reopening plans to the Board of Governors last Friday. Among them were schools like the University of Florida, University of Central Florida and Florida State University.