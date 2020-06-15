University of Miami Announces Its Plan to Reopen in the Fall

The University of Miami has announced its fall semester classes would take place on campus. It would be the first time students step foot on campus since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In a tweet, the university said on campus classes would begin August 17th, and be completed by November 20th.

Final exams would be conducted online during the last week of the semester.

An update on the Fall 2020 semester: Fall classes will commence on campus on Monday, Aug. 17—one week earlier than originally planned—and on-campus instruction will conclude on Nov. 20—the Friday before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/eWf2P39GZC — University of Miami (@univmiami) June 15, 2020

In order to prevent a possible spread of COVID-19 on campus, the university says students and faculty would be required to take an online screening tool for the virus. UM also says it's implementing contact tracing for any confirmed cases.

Students, faculty and staff will also be required to receive the seasonal flu vaccine.

12 of Florida’s public universities recently submitted reopening plans to the Board of Governors last Friday. Among them were schools like the University of Florida, University of Central Florida and Florida State University.