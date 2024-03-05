University of Miami student struck and killed by car while commuting to campus

A University of Miami student who was well-known and involved on campus was struck and killed by a car Monday while commuting to school.

UM confirmed Daniel "Danny" Bishop, a senior mathematics and psychology major, was riding his scooter when he was hit by a car near Lejeune Road and Altara Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene, Coral Gables Police said.

"Danny was a consummate student leader who had an incredible enthusiasm for his many involvements," UM said in a statement sent to the student body Tuesday.

Bishop, originally of Coral Springs, was involved in many student organizations, including President's 100, orientation leader staff, and the chair of Hurricane Productions.

"His friends shared that Danny was filled with positivity and passion for life. He had incredible ambition and drive and his love for math was inspiring. He was a student leader who would rise by uplifting others," the statement from UM said. "Whatever he did was with authenticity and he cared for everyone he interacted with and tackled each task he undertook with determination."

Bishop was described as a brilliant student and a tutor. He placed on the President's Honor Roll each semester and had a black belt in karate and his own tutoring business.

Bishop was set to teach math at Gulliver Preparatory after graduation.

The University of Miami is planning to hold a celebration of life service for Bishop. According to the Miami Hurricane, UM's chapter of It's On Us will hold a candlelight vigil at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock Plaza.