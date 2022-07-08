University of Miami To Host Concordia Americas Summit

Concordia, a nonprofit nonpartisan organization, will be hosting their sixth annual Americas Summit at the University of Miami on July 13-14.

The event, hosted in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States, is conducted in an effort to "spotlight innovative thinking and develop collaborative action plans."

The goal of this year's summit is to hone in on the future of the Western Hemisphere by encouraging conversation and action between global leaders.

Important themes are innovative technology, democracy, security and geopolitical risk, health opportunities and challenges, environmental sustainability and cultural diplomacy and youth advocacy.

Through multi-layered conversations across sectors driven by these aspects, the summit hopes to create change for the future of the region.

Amongst others, speakers include Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the OAS, Iván Duque, President of the Republic of Colombia, Dr. Julio Frenk, President of the University of Miami, Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald Syndicated Columnist, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former President of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla.

Those who wish to attend this event can register here to do so in person or virtually.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are media partners of Concordia Americas Summit