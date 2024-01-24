Miami-Dade County

Unlicensed Miami-Dade contractor charged with defrauding multiple elderly victims

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who authorities said defrauded multiple elderly victims through contracting work that was never performed is facing charges, and police believe there could be more victims.

Omar Ramiro Lopez, 61, was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, elderly exploitation and contracting without a license, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Omar Ramiro Lopez

According to Miami-Dade Police, Lopez entered into contractual agreements with multiple elderly victims to install outdoor fencing and represented himself as a licensed contractor.

After receiving payment, he failed to perform the contractual duties and did not refund the victims, police said.

The victims were defrauded out of more than $13,000, police said.

Lopez, of Palmetto Bay, was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police believe there could be more victims and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 305-994-1000.

