US Army Sergeant Receives Special Gift From Miami Dolphins

A man who sacrifices for others got a treat from the Miami Dolphins and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Sergeant Guillermo Oeding is an active member of the US Army. His 15 years of service include tours to Iraq, Afghanistan, and South America.

“It feels good to have people like you guys to actually help out our service members out here,” said Oeding. "I really did not expect this."

The sergeant and his family received a Rheem AC unit, which includes a 10-year warranty and service from Air Pros USA.

“We are excited from the Miami Dolphins from our Football Unites Program to be able to bring you a new air conditioning unit,” said Rashauna Hamilton.

It’s a welcomed gift during South Florida's scorching heat.

“It’s a team effort it really is. It was in conjunction with the Miami Dolphins and then you have to have our team internally to do this and then we gotta keep it a secret from ‘em,” said Kenny Infante.

Air Pros USA, the official air conditioning partner of the Miami Dolphins, donated and installed the unit.

“We choose to give him an AC because we actually work to find out what the family’s needs are and we found out with Air Pros there’s a need here in South Florida,” said Hamilton. "We are under huge heat indexes and we knew that we could fulfill it with a great partner and so that’s exactly what we did."

“This came up really surprisingly,” said Oeding. "Right on time, it’s going to be good nice and cold."

Air Pros USA is also accepting nominations to award a few veterans until Sept. 30. According to their website, winners will be announced by Dec. 31.