US Border Patrol Detains 42 Cuban Migrants Who Made Landfall in the Keys

Cuban migrants continue to arrive in precarious boats on the shores of Florida and this weekend 42 Cubans were taken into custody after they arrived at two points in the Keys.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slossar, on Saturday, September 3, 42 Cuban migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

In a tweet, the agent said 21 migrants made landfall in the Dry Tortugas and another 21 reached Islamorada.

On Saturday the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a migrant who had been reported missing after a boat with several Cubans on board capsized near Islamorada, leaving several people in the water.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The search for a missing migrant has been suspended by the U.S. Coast Guard after a migrant vessel capsized near Islamorada, leaving people in the water.

Interceptions of Cuban migrants have multiplied this year and are very close to 2016 figures.

From October 1 to last Friday, 5,113 Cubans have been intercepted compared to 5,396 in 2016, according to information from the US Coast Guard.

In the last five years, the number of Cubans intercepted by U.S. authorities are as follows: 1,468 in 2017; 259 in 2018; 313 in 2019; 49 in 2020 and 838 in 2021.

On Friday, September 2, the Coast Guard reported 37 Cubans repatriated to the island.

The Coast Guard asks people residing in the U.S. who are seeking information about a potentially intercepted family member to contact their local government representative.