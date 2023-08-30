Haiti

US citizens in Haiti should leave ‘as soon as possible': State Department

The State Department first issued a "do not travel" notice for Haiti in late July, noting the risk of kidnappings

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. State Department is renewing their warnings over safety concerns in Haiti, urging all U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately.

On Wednesday, the U.S. embassy in Haiti urged all U.S. citizens to leave the Caribbean country as soon as possible, "given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges."

The State Department first issued a "do not travel" notice for Haiti in late July, noting the risk of kidnappings.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Non-emergency embassy personnel were also asked to leave the country.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy temporarily shut its doors amid widespread gang violence in Port-au-Prince.

This article tagged under:

Haiti
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us