US citizens in Haiti should leave ‘as soon as possible': State Department

The U.S. State Department is renewing their warnings over safety concerns in Haiti, urging all U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately.

On Wednesday, the U.S. embassy in Haiti urged all U.S. citizens to leave the Caribbean country as soon as possible, "given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges."

Haiti: Given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges, U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport. Please contact ACSPAP@state.gov if you are having challenges departing Haiti or if you need to apply or… pic.twitter.com/zmLnCOaDBN — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 30, 2023

The State Department first issued a "do not travel" notice for Haiti in late July, noting the risk of kidnappings.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Non-emergency embassy personnel were also asked to leave the country.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy temporarily shut its doors amid widespread gang violence in Port-au-Prince.