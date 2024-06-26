US House expands investigation into Broward congresswoman regarding campaign funds

The U.S. House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it has expanded an investigation of U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., that began last year.

The committee posted a statement on its website that said the probe was expanded to look at allegations about issues such as whether Cherfilus-McCormick misused official funds for campaign purposes and violated campaign-finance laws in her 2024 re-election campaign.

The committee statement said the “mere fact of an investigation into these allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

The committee said in December that it had voted to establish an investigative subcommittee to look at issues such as whether Cherfilus-McCormick might have violated campaign-finance laws in a 2022 special election or as she ran for re-election later in 2022.

That same year, Cherfilus-McCormick filed a complaint in Broward County, asking for damages exceeding $1 million from former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, along with his aide Justin Porter. She said Holness defamed her and accused her of embezzlement to win the seat.

Cherfilus-McCormick won the special election to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in 2021 after long representing parts of South Florida, including Broward and West Palm Beach counties, in Congress.