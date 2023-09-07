Used car dealership group Off Lease Only files for bankruptcy, lets go of its employees

A major player in the used car industry abruptly shut its doors after filing for bankruptcy Thursday.

Former Off Lease Only employees said they were let go Wednesday with little warning.

Off Lease Only had five locations in Florida, including in Opa-locka and one in North Lauderdale. On Thursday afternoon, the gate was locked, and the parking lot was nearly empty. Only a few people were spotted picking up some of the leftover vehicles as the company works to wind down its business.

In a news release issued Thursday, Off Lease Only announced it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"The industry has been impacted by inventory scarcity, and vehicle price inflation stemming from supply chain disruptions and multi-year declines in new vehicle production," the news release stated.

The company also blamed higher prices and skyrocketing interest rates for the lack of affordability that made it difficult for consumers to purchase used cars.

According to Consumer Reports, worldwide supply chains were plagued by a microchip shortage and other disruptions after the pandemic. Some believe Off Lease Only’s closure could speak to a wider problem for the used car industry.

Just this year, Off Lease Only expanded into Texas, touting itself as one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area.

NBC6 spoke with a couple of former employees off camera who said they were let go Wednesday. One of them said they did get a severance.

The dealership closures came as a surprise to many, including customers who voiced their concerns on the company’s Instagram page.

A sign on the dealership’s front door showed the same message as its website that it’s closed to the public and they apologize for any inconvenience.

NBC6 reached out to the public relations company assisting Off Lease Only to ask what recourse customers have if they purchased a warranty for example or if their temporary tag is about to expire. Someone got back to us and said they’re working to get that information. In the meantime, the company told customers they could email customerinquiries@offleaseonly.com if they have any questions.