Varela High School Teacher Arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault of Student: Police

A teacher at a Miami-Dade County high school ended up behind bars after police said he allegedly tried to force a female student to kiss him after class.

Andy Barbosa-Morel, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts, including child abuse and offenses against a student by an authority figure.

According to an arrest report, Barbosa approached the student during a Spanish class at Felix Varela High School on January 28th and began touching her leg. The student told police she was "creeped out" when the Barbosa did that and later when he was staring at her, the report said.

Later in the class, Barbosa allegedly came up from behind the student and grabbed her hair before jerking her head up and telling her in Spanish not to talk.

Barbosa allegedly asked the victim for a kiss after class. The student left the room and reported the incident to police, which was corroborated by other students who were in the class, the report said.

Barbosa was later interviewed by police and stated he didn't remember the incident, but didn't deny it occurred, the report said. He was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement saying they were "deeply troubled" by the allegations.

"As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated," the district said in the statement. "As such, the District will initiate employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."