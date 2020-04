Crews are working to put out a vehicle fire on a busy Miami-Dade roadway that has stopped traffic early Thursday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the Palmetto Expressway westbound near Northwest 37th Avenue, where a tractor trailer was flipped onto its side and another vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Officials have not released any information on injuries or how the crash took place, but drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as the investigation continues.