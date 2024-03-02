Miami Beach Police Officer shot in Venetian Causeway

A Miami Beach Police officer was shot on the Venetian Causeway on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to a statement by Miami Beach Police Department, the officer is currently stable and alert.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate update, Miami Beach Police confirmed the incident was not spring break related and there are no current threats to the community.

Miami Beach PD confirmed that the Venetian Causeway is currently closed and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

