Veteran South Florida fire captain arrested on DUI charges

A veteran South Florida fire captain has been arrested on DUI charges, records showed.

Capt. Trond Welters, with the Miramar Fire Department, was arrested Monday night on four charges including DUI< DUI with damage to person or property, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to proiperty, Broward jail records showed.

Jail records showed Welters was arrested in Weston, but no other details were known.

Broward Sheriff's Office Trond Welters

Welters, 59, has worked for the Miramar Fire Department for 28 years. Officials with the department told NBC6 they are investigating the incident.

At a court appearance Tuesday, Welters was granted a $2,000 bond, and ordered to stay away from alcohol. Attorney information wasn't available.