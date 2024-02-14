Victim of car theft fatally shoots burglar in NW Miami-Dade: Police

A man who was breaking into a car in NW Miami-Dade was shot to death early Wednesday morning by the victim whose vehicle it belonged to, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade police, just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of NW 79th Avenue and 194th Street regarding a person being shot.

Authorities said the suspect was breaking into a vehicle when he was confronted by the owner of the car and an altercation ensued. The victim then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect, police said.

Authorities said the suspect then fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle, but crashed into several vehicles before coming to a stop.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the car thief dead at the scene.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed a crashed car, debris on the ground and what appeared to be the man's body covered by a yellow tarp next to the vehicle.

A passenger inside the vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

At this time, officials have not released any information on the identities of the passenger, the car thief, or the victim that shot him.

It is still unclear if the owner of the car is facing charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.