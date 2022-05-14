Victim of Haulover Plane Crash Identified as Miami Air Traffic Controller

The victim of a plane that crash-landed on South Florida bridge Saturday was identified as veteran Miami air traffic controller by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Narciso Torres was aboard a single-engine Cessna 172 that burst into flames Saturday after hitting a vehicle on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA (National Air Traffic Controllers Association) family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss."

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said the 36-year-old Torres served as NATCA’s local facility representative at Miami International Airport since Oct. 1, 2019.

“Like so many thousands of our members, Narciso had such a deep love of all things aviation, and of flying, as evidenced by this flight on a beautiful South Florida day where he was doing what he loved," Santa said " This loss hurts so deeply. Narciso will never be forgotten.”

Federal Aviation Administration officials said there were three people on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it lost engine power and crashed, hitting a vehicle with three people inside.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the plane was involved in a head-on crash with the SUV, which caused the plane to flip over.

Two people were able to get out of the plane and were hospitalized.

A woman and two toddlers who were in an SUV that was hit on the bridge were also hospitalized but did not suffer serious injuries.