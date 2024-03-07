Video captures aftermath of crash involving Heat's Haywood Highsmith, man who lost part of his leg

Police body camera video released Wednesday shows the aftermath of a crash involving Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith that cost a 21-year-old man part of his leg.

The accident happened on Feb. 6, after a Heat game where the team beat the Orlando Magic 121-95.

The bodycam footage captured by Miami-Dade Police shows people on the scene trying to console Highsmith after the crash.

“The signal lights weren’t on,” Highsmith is seen telling the officer. “He got out the of car and by the time he got out, it was too late.”

Police said Highsmith's Audi A5 crashed into Alekxei Pino who was trying to assist the driver of a disabled vehicle.

As a result, Pino had to have part of his leg amputated.

Bodycam footage showed an upset Highsmith putting his hands over his face shortly after the crash.

"It's okay," a woman is seen saying to Highsmith. "The guy is alive."

Pino has since filed a lawsuit against Highsmith and is seeking unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.

According to the lawsuit, "on information and belief, Defendant, Haywood L. Highsmith, Jr., was traveling at a speed in excess of the legal limit when he smashed into Alekxei J. Pino. The force of the impact was so great that it crushed Mr. Pino’s leg resulting in an above the knee amputation and requiring Mr. Pino to undergo numerous medical procedures."

Highsmith was cited for careless driving and has denied that he was speeding or driving under the influence.

Highsmith is currently in his third season with the Miami Heat.