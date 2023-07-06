Florida

Video captures moment large lit firework is thrown at Florida home, bursts with family on porch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Fourth of July porch gathering turned dangerous Tuesday night when an unidentified person threw a large lit firework at a Florida home.

Ring camera footage shows a pick-up truck driving by slowly when a person threw a mortar firework at a home in Ybor City, Florida while a family and some friends were sitting on the front porch.

The video shows the firework exploding right in front of the group, which included 3- and 4-year-old children. The kids can be heard screaming in fear.

One person was burned on the foot and another was burned on the leg.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While it is unclear how serious the injuries are, mortar fireworks are known to cause serious injuries.

The investigation as to who threw the firework continues.

This article tagged under:

Floridafourth of july
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us