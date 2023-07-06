Video captures moment large lit firework is thrown at Florida home, bursts with family on porch

A Fourth of July porch gathering turned dangerous Tuesday night when an unidentified person threw a large lit firework at a Florida home.

Ring camera footage shows a pick-up truck driving by slowly when a person threw a mortar firework at a home in Ybor City, Florida while a family and some friends were sitting on the front porch.

The video shows the firework exploding right in front of the group, which included 3- and 4-year-old children. The kids can be heard screaming in fear.

One person was burned on the foot and another was burned on the leg.

While it is unclear how serious the injuries are, mortar fireworks are known to cause serious injuries.

The investigation as to who threw the firework continues.