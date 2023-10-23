Video captures red SUV plow into group of people, fire gunshots that injured young woman in Brickell

Cell phone video captured the moment a woman in her early 20's was shot in Brickell early Sunday morning.

The video obtained by NBC6 shows people hitting and kicking a red SUV moments before it plowed through the crowd and firing gunshots.

The car is seen trying to take off, but the driver backs up and then drives into the group of people while firing a gun.

This is the third shooting in the same Brickell parking lot since August.

The incident occurred near The Corner Club restaurant in the 1250 block of South Miami Avenue at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred told NBC6 he is very worried about this uptick in gun violence.

"We’re getting very concerned right now and we’re wondering why is it happening? Where is it coming from?" the man said. "Myself and my wife are definitely very concerned. We hear the police sirens all the time. I have a feeling that we're not as safe or secure in this area."

On Aug. 28, a man was shot in the foot in that same parking lot and then on Oct.16, cell phone video captured the sound of gunshots in that location again.

A City of Miami Police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting of the young woman remain under investigation.