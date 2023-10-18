Video of men in Miami tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis sparks outrage

A viral video showing two South Florida men crumpling up fliers containing images of kidnapped civilians at the hands of Hamas terrorists is causing outrage and anger.

The video was shot by Blake Warman on Tuesday evening near South Miami Avenue and 8th Street in Brickell.

“I watched them take it down and I recognized one of the men, and that’s when I freaked out and realized I needed to do something,” Warman said.

After the video was posted to the Stop Antisemitism organization’s social media platforms, the two men were quickly identified as Instagram model Xave Ramoul and Coral Gables dentist Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa.

By Wednesday morning, Dr. ElKoussa had been fired by his employer, CG Smile.

The dental practice’s owner Juan Carlos Izquierdo told NBC 6 his office is facing severe backlash after Dr. ElKoussa’s actions were caught on camera.

Izquierdo, who has Jewish family members, said his practice doesn’t condone his actions.

“I believe it’s not right. It’s against our position on the entire situation,” Izquierdo said. “Later on, I got a call saying he wanted to explain and that after he explained, everything would be cleared, and I told him I don’t want to hear it.”

The fliers are part of a nationwide project by Israeli artists that show photos of missing civilians in Israel who have been kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist group after the attack on Israel nearly two weeks ago. The fliers are also posted to trees and other utility poles throughout South Florida.

Liora Rez, the executive director of Stop Antisemitism, is asking for a public apology from the men.

“It’s just not Israelis who have been missing and have been kidnapped into Gaza by Hamas terrorists,” Rez said. “There are also Americans, our fellow American citizens who have been kidnapped.”

NBC6 reached out to both men but have yet to receive an official statement or comment.

The City of Miami Police Department told NBC6 they’re aware of the incident and will be investigating whether their actions rise to the level of a crime.