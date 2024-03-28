Video shows suspect using shopping cart to break into Hollywood cellphone shop

Surveillance cameras captured a masked man breaking into a Hollywood cellphone repair shop to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

The burglary happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday at iShop Cell Phone Repair. The whole ordeal happened in two minutes.

The footage shows a man wearing a red bandana on his face using a shopping cart to bust through the shop's glass storefront. He then reaches through the opening he made to unlock the door and get inside.

In a matter of seconds, he then uses what appears to be a concrete block to shatter a display case and then steals $400 worth of international phones.

"He's not even gonna make money off of it," said owner Jeremias Berganza. "They don't even work here."

Berganza just opened the shop a few months ago. He owns another cellphone shop in Miami Gardens, where back in June, a man wearing a box over his head was caught on camera stealing $16,000 worth of merchandise.

Berganza believes he knows who broke into his Hollywood store.

"I have my suspicions, and I'm almost 100% sure that it's the same guy, one person that walked in last week asking questions and things like that," he said. "I know because he's wearing the same exact clothing."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.