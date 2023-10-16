Video showing large leak into Biscayne Bay being addressed: Miami commissioner

Video showing what appears to be a large leak seeping into Biscayne Bay has drawn the attention of a Miami commissioner.
The video posted by Only in Dade Saturday showed the leak near Northeast 30th Street in Edgewater.
In response to the video, Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo said Miami-Dade County's chief bay officer and Miami's Public Works Department were "actively addressing environmental concerns."
No other information was been released.