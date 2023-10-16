Miami

Video showing large leak into Biscayne Bay being addressed: Miami commissioner

By NBC6

Only in Dade

Video showing what appears to be a large leak seeping into Biscayne Bay has drawn the attention of a Miami commissioner.

The video posted by Only in Dade Saturday showed the leak near Northeast 30th Street in Edgewater.

In response to the video, Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo said Miami-Dade County's chief bay officer and Miami's Public Works Department were "actively addressing environmental concerns."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information was been released.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade CountyBiscayne Bay
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us