Video showing large leak into Biscayne Bay being addressed: Miami commissioner

Video showing what appears to be a large leak seeping into Biscayne Bay has drawn the attention of a Miami commissioner.

The video posted by Only in Dade Saturday showed the leak near Northeast 30th Street in Edgewater.

Well that’s not good🌊😳🤦‍♂️| #ONLYinDADE



* Residents this morning noticed what seems to be a massive leak polluting Biscayne Bay, coming potentially from the building between Biscayne Beach and Paraiso Park by NE 30th St in Miami, Edgewater. pic.twitter.com/yGG7M8caxG — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) October 14, 2023

In response to the video, Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo said Miami-Dade County's chief bay officer and Miami's Public Works Department were "actively addressing environmental concerns."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information was been released.