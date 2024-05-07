New program will put cameras in school buses in Miami-Dade to combat reckless driving

Miami-Dade County Police Department, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and Bus Patrol, are partnering on a new project to enhance students' safety and combat reckless driving around school buses.

This month, they will be launching "South Florida's first and largest school bus stop-arm camera enforcement program in the country."

According to a news release, "after a 30-day warning period and education campaign, in which more than 10,000 warning notices were mailed to motorists who illegally passed a stopped school bus, the program will go live on May 8 on MDCPS’ entire fleet of 1,000 school buses."

Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus in Miami-Dade County will receive a minimum $200 ticket in the mail, said the release.

Buses will receive interior cameras, aiming to safeguard students and bus drivers from incidents that may happen inside the bus.