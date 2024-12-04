Video shows arson suspect setting Little Havana dumpster fire that caused power outage

Video shows an arson suspect setting a dumpster on fire in Little Havana early Wednesday in an incident that knocked out power to two businesses.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Southwest 8th Street, where officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. after receiving a call of a disturbance, Miami Police officials said.

Surveillance video shows a person leaning in the dumpster and setting the fire before walking away.

Officers found the dumpster on fire and Miami Fire Rescue crews responded and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries were reported but the fire caused damage and knocked out power to two businesses in the area, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the arson.