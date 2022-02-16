Video Shows Brightline Slamming Into Car in 3rd Train Collision This Week

Dashcam video shows a Brightline slamming into a car that drove onto the tracks in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning, in what is now the third train vs. car collision in South Florida in the past four days.

The latest crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and split the car in half, Brightline officials said.

The footage shows the train approaching an intersection as the driver deliberately went around the gates and another car that had stopped to let the train pass.

The driver was hospitalized as a result.

"This is a tragic reminder of the need to be safe around active railroad tracks," Brightline said in a statement. "We are releasing this video as an opportunity to educate the public on the dangers of driving around crossing gates."

It's the third collision involving the high-speed train and a vehicle in Palm Beach County in the past four days.

On Tuesday morning, a woman and a baby narrowly escaped a car after they ended up on the tracks in Delray Beach, moments before a train slammed into the vehicle.

On Sunday, a Brightline train crashed into and killed a driver who'd driven around a flashing signal that warns drivers to stop in Lake Worth, officials said.