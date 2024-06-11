Video shows car squashed under truck on Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines

Police responded to a crash between a truck and a car on Tuesday morning in Broward County.

The scene of the collision is on N Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines.

A car could be seen squashed under an 18-wheeler.

Authorities have not provided information on potential injuries or the circumstances of the crash.

Drivers are advised to use Hiatus Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.