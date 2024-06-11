Broward County

Video shows car squashed under truck on Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines

The scene of the crash is on Flamingo Road between Pines and Johnson streets

By Johanna Torres and Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police responded to a crash between a truck and a car on Tuesday morning in Broward County. 

The scene of the collision is on N Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines.

A car could be seen squashed under an 18-wheeler. 

Authorities have not provided information on potential injuries or the circumstances of the crash. 

Drivers are advised to use Hiatus Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

