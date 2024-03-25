Video shows Carnival Freedom return to port, damage after exhaust funnel catches fire

The Carnival Freedom returned to Port Canaveral Monday after video filmed by a passenger onboard showed the ship's port-side exhaust funnel on fire off the coast of the Bahamas.

According to a statement from Carnival, the fire broke out at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and the damage was more than they initially thought. The ship required immediate repair for the stabilization of the funnel.

Video captured Monday showed the ship sailing back to port with extensive damage to the exhaust funnel.

The funnel was still smoking as the ship parallel parked at the port.

The ship’s fire response team was also quickly activated, and the ship’s captain also turned the vessel towards the heavy rain in the area to maximize the efforts to put out the flames, the statement said.

Carnival Cruises also acknowledged there were swirling rumors that a lightning strike from severe weather was potentially responsible for the fire, but said that had not been confirmed.

On Monday, the ship was set to go to the shipyard in Freeport, Bahamas to undergo the required repairs.

The cruise line said two crew members were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but there were no reports of injured guests at this time.