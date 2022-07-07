Video Shows Driver Flee Scene of Fatal Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was caught on camera fatally hitting a man before fleeing the scene in Lauderhill last month.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on June 20 in the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said the victim, 71-year-old Ira Joe Anderson, was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 to 2022 black four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Surveillance footage released by police Thursday showed the brutal impact, which tossed Anderson about 100 feet from where he was struck.

The footage showed the woman driving the truck get out and approach the victim as he was laying in the roadway, before she's seen getting back into the truck and leaving the scene.

Another person who approached the victim can also be seen in the video walking toward the truck as the driver fled.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-497-4700.