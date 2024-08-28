Miami-Dade has issued 11,500 school bus passing violations since school began

Police are issuing a warning to drivers who illegally pass school buses: you’re about to be caught on camera, and slapped with a pricey citation.

Miami-Dade police shared a video on Wednesday showing several drivers illegally passing school buses with flashing lights and an extended stop arm.

The footage even shows drivers failing to stop for children crossing the roadway.

NBC6 previously reported that this school year, all 1,000 county school buses will be equipped with cameras using AI technology known as "AVA.” This will allow police to enforce automatic $225 citations for those who pass illegally.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

ALERT 🚨: We want to remind motorists that if you illegally pass a stopped Miami-Dade County school bus with flashing lights and an extended stop arm, you will receive a citation of $225. Since the start of the 2024/2025 school year, there have been approximately 11,500 school… pic.twitter.com/vZm6uFUoDd — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 28, 2024

During a month-long test period earlier this year, the system issued more than 10,000 warning letters to violators. Authorities have now surpassed that number in less than two weeks.

“Since the start of the 2024/2025 school year, there have been approximately 11,500 school bus violations. This equates to an average of around 1,600 violations per school day. Let’s work together to keep our children safe,” Miami-Dade Police Department said in a post on X.

So make sure you know the law: If you are on a two-way street and the bus stop arm is out, you must stop. This applies to traffic traveling in both directions.

The only time you can pass is when there is a raised barrier between you and the bus.