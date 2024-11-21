Video shows end of intense police chase in Miami-Dade that ended with man arrested

A man wanted on multiple charges was arrested after an intense police chase in Miami-Dade that was caught on camera.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon when officials with Homeland Security conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Kevin Prater, an arrest report said.

Prater fled and a chase ensued before Prater stopped the GMC Sonoma he was driving in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 72nd Avenue, the report said.

After initially stopping, Prater reversed the truck into a marked police vehicle, then pulled forward toward officers, the report said.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed multiple officers surrounding the truck with weapons drawn as it crashes. A man is seen trying to get out of the passenger seat of the truck and succeeds as the truck keeps moving.

Police said multiple vehicles were damaged before Prater finally stopped and was taken into custody.

Records showed Prater was on probation for a 2023 burglary case. He was also wanted in an aggravated stalking, cyber intimidation and written threats case from last month.

He faces multiple other charges in the chase including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.