Video shows father and son on watercraft before fatal Florida Keys crash

A father and son who were killed in the Florida Keys were seen riding a personal watercraft together in surveillance video taken before the fatal crash.

Jose Dominguez, 47, and his 9-year-old son, Daniel, were killed in the Tuesday night crash, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report.

According to the report, the two were on a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft when they struck a concrete seawall near Castaways Waterfront Restaurant in Marathon shortly before 7 p.m.

In the surveillance video, the pair come into the frame twice. They are wearing life jackets, and it appears that Dominguez has his son in front of him.

The watercraft was going through a canal system at a high rate of speed when it hit the seawall, the report said. The father and son died from their injuries, the report said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office A man and a 9-year-old boy, both from Miami, were killed when the personal watercraft they were on crashed into a seawall in Marathon in the Florida Keys.

The report said alcohol was not involved in the crash.

FWC officials said the crash remains under investigation.