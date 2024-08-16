Florida Keys

Video shows father and son on watercraft before fatal Florida Keys crash

In the surveillance video, the pair come into the frame twice. They are wearing life jackets, and it appears that Jose Dominguez has his son in front of him

By Brian Hamacher and Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A father and son who were killed in the Florida Keys were seen riding a personal watercraft together in surveillance video taken before the fatal crash.

Jose Dominguez, 47, and his 9-year-old son, Daniel, were killed in the Tuesday night crash, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

According to the report, the two were on a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft when they struck a concrete seawall near Castaways Waterfront Restaurant in Marathon shortly before 7 p.m.

In the surveillance video, the pair come into the frame twice. They are wearing life jackets, and it appears that Dominguez has his son in front of him.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The watercraft was going through a canal system at a high rate of speed when it hit the seawall, the report said. The father and son died from their injuries, the report said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
A man and a 9-year-old boy, both from Miami, were killed when the personal watercraft they were on crashed into a seawall in Marathon in the Florida Keys.

The report said alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Local

Missing persons 10 mins ago

Missing child alert issued for Fort Lauderdale 5-year-old boy

Science 3 hours ago

How to see August's super blue moon, the first of 4 supermoons this year, in South Florida

FWC officials said the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Florida Keys
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us