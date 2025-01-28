Video shows firefighters putting out car in flames at Lauderhill gas station

Video shows how firefighters put out a car on fire at a gas station in Lauderhill Tuesday.

It happened at the Exxon gas station at 2599 N State Road 7, and was “accidental in nature,” the Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The owner of the vehicle had had mechanical repairs done on the motor the previous day, and the vehicle caught on fire while at the gas pump, according to authorities.

Video shows the flames burning the front of the vehicle, as smoke escapes through open doors. Firefighters can then be seen spraying down the fire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The fire department did not say anyone was injured, but the roof of the gas station did sustain minor damage.