Video shows fireworks go off during wild Miami Gardens street takeover

Video shows police responding to a wild street takeover in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

The video posted by Only in Dade shows the Saturday night incident that happened along Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast 2nd Court.

In the video, officers arrive as several cars have taken over the intersection. Police lights are seen as a loud explosion goes off.

Officials said several cars aggressively drove toward a squad car and lit fireworks before the participants eventually fled.

There were no reports of anyone hurt.