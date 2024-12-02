Caught on Camera

Video shows fireworks go off during wild Miami Gardens street takeover

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video shows police responding to a wild street takeover in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

The video posted by Only in Dade shows the Saturday night incident that happened along Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast 2nd Court.

In the video, officers arrive as several cars have taken over the intersection. Police lights are seen as a loud explosion goes off.

Officials said several cars aggressively drove toward a squad car and lit fireworks before the participants eventually fled.

There were no reports of anyone hurt.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami GardensOnly in Dade
