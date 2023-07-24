Flagler County

Video shows five-foot gator captured outside Flagler County home

Deputies say the alligator was spotted near an area where children frequently play in Palm Coast.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flagler County deputies went gator-wrangling, after a Palm Coast resident reported the scaly surprise on Friday.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared the video of deputies working to capture the five-foot alligator until a trapper arrived on the scene.

The gator was reportedly spotted outside a home, near an area where children frequently play.

No one was hurt and the gator was safely removed from the area.

This article tagged under:

Flagler CountyCaught on CameraGatorFlagler County Sheriff's Office
