Video shows five-foot gator captured outside Flagler County home

Flagler County deputies went gator-wrangling, after a Palm Coast resident reported the scaly surprise on Friday.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared the video of deputies working to capture the five-foot alligator until a trapper arrived on the scene.
The gator was reportedly spotted outside a home, near an area where children frequently play.
No one was hurt and the gator was safely removed from the area.
