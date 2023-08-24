Video shows Florida trooper saving suicidal man from running into traffic on I-595

New dashcam footage shows the moment a Florida Highway Patrol trooper stop a suicidal man from running into traffic on a South Florida highway.

The brief dashcam video released Thursday and dated Aug. 20 shows troopers responding to the area of I-595 east of Interstate 95.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of I595 east of I95 in search of a person running into traffic attempting to commit suicide. Troopers later located the subjected and successfully saved his life. He was transported for a medical evaluation. #Heroes #safety #fhp #trooper pic.twitter.com/2ZoSYQuGk9 — FHP Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 24, 2023

They had been dispatched to the area in search of a person who was running into traffic while attempting to commit suicide, officials said.

The video shows the trooper hop out of his cruiser, quickly jump over the highway divider and grab the man as cars zoom by.

The man was later taken for a medical evaluation.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.