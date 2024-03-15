Caught on Camera

Video shows heroic rescue of pair trapped in car that crashed into Coral Springs canal

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are alive thanks to the heroic efforts of a Coral Springs police officer that sprang into action when their car crashed into a canal.

Bodycam footage released by Coral Springs Police captured the terrifying moment when Officer Christopher Moss jumped into the canal to save the two people.

"Is there anyone else in the car? Nobody else?" one of the officers is heard asking.

Moss, an officer who has been with the Coral Springs Police Department for eight years, responded to the incident happening Thursday early afternoon. 

"Officer Moss was in the area and he responded within two minutes," said Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone.

Authorities say the driver had a medical episode and accelerated the car into the canal bordering Margate and Coral Springs near West Sample Road and Riverside Drive.

When Moss got to the canal, he heard cries of help from the two people trapped inside.

"when I first saw the vehicle, and to be able to hear what was transpiring inside the vehicle, I knew I needed to get there immediately," Moss said.

His first thought was to take off his gear and jump into the water. 

"I swam over to the vehicle, and the doors were locked," Moss said. "I was able to shatter the driver's side front and rear window. I located two people inside the vehicle at which point I was able to get the rear door open."

One of the victims was able to swim to safety, while Moss helped the other. 

"The biggest concern was possibly the individual who did not know how to swim possibly drown myself," Moss said. "In that moment you have to make a decision and I told him to trust me and that I would get him to safety."

The two people trapped inside the car got out just in time. Moments later the car began to submerge even further into the canal.

The two people did not suffer from any major injuries.

"I couldn’t be more proud of Officer Moss and other officers on scene and the fire department," McKeone said.

