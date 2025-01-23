Fires

Video shows man fighting North Miami fire with garden hose after wife, kids escape

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. on 144th Street and 15th Avenue.

By Julia Bagg

A family of four and two pets managed to escape a fierce fire in North Miami early Thursday.

Video showed the flames that devoured the structure, and captured how one resident tried to assist firefighters with a garden hose as the fire burned out of control.

That resident said his family was asleep when his wife woke him up, and they were able to escape with their two children.

"I was afraid, because one of my dogs was missing, and he was in the room and I couldn't get in because there was so much smoke," he said, while describing how he covered his mouth and knocked an obstacle over. "I don't know how he got out. We're good. We're all safe."

Despite steady rainfall, heavy smoke and flames consumed the home.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

