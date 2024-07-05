Caught on Camera

Video shows Homestead storage facility burglar fall through ceiling while trying to flee

Homestead Police officials said 34-year-old Tyvarius Tygwyan Stroudmattison stole around $20,000 worth of name brand sneakers during a burglary of a unit at the facility on Wednesday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video shows a burglary suspect fall through the ceiling of a Homestead self storage facility while trying to flee from police.

Video from Only in Dade captured the burglary at the SmartStop Self Storage on Northeast 12th Avenue.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Homestead Police officials said 34-year-old Tyvarius Tygwyan Stroudmattison stole around $20,000 worth of name brand sneakers during a burglary of a unit at the facility on Wednesday.

He returned to the facility on Thursday and officers responded and found him inside a storage unit, police said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The officers told Stroudmattison to surrender but he tried to escape by exiting through the roof, police said.

He started running across the ceilings of adjacent units and eventually fell through before officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said Stroudmattison rents a unit at the facility and used his passcode to get inside.

Local

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Person dead, 2 others hospitalized after reported shooting at shopping center in NW Miami-Dade

Pembroke Pines 2 hours ago

Alleged credit card device fraudsters arrested in Secret Service raid at Pembroke Pines home

While officers were at the scene, they spoke with two other victims who said their units had been burglarized.

Straoudmattison was arrested on charges of burglary to an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and resisting an officer without violence.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraHomestead
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us