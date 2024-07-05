Video shows Homestead storage facility burglar fall through ceiling while trying to flee

New video shows a burglary suspect fall through the ceiling of a Homestead self storage facility while trying to flee from police.

Video from Only in Dade captured the burglary at the SmartStop Self Storage on Northeast 12th Avenue.

Homestead Police officials said 34-year-old Tyvarius Tygwyan Stroudmattison stole around $20,000 worth of name brand sneakers during a burglary of a unit at the facility on Wednesday.

He returned to the facility on Thursday and officers responded and found him inside a storage unit, police said.

The officers told Stroudmattison to surrender but he tried to escape by exiting through the roof, police said.

He started running across the ceilings of adjacent units and eventually fell through before officers were able to take him into custody.

Police said Stroudmattison rents a unit at the facility and used his passcode to get inside.

While officers were at the scene, they spoke with two other victims who said their units had been burglarized.

Straoudmattison was arrested on charges of burglary to an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and resisting an officer without violence.