Video shows man with bloody hand screaming, resisting officers at Miami International Airport

A disorderly arrest was caught on camera after a man was seen screaming racial slurs while dining at a TGI Fridays at Miami International Airport, an arrest report said.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to Terminal D at MIA in reference to a call of five people fighting.

A witness told police that 39-year-old Lee Judson Edwards was screaming racial slurs while he was at the restaurant and advised him to calm down. The witness added that Edwards walked away, but came back with a cut on his fingers and accused her of cutting him. He was then asked to leave, the arrest report said.

Lee Judson Edwards

Authorities conducted a canvass of the area and when they found Edwards and asked him what happened he began yelling while slurring his speech and appeared intoxicated with a bloody hand, the report said.

After multiple attempts to calm him, Edwards continued to yell, became agitated and was placed in handcuffs.

Video posted on Only in Dade show the moment Edwards was pinned to the ground to be placed in handcuffs. In the footage, he could be seen yelling and resisting police.

Police stated in the arrest report that Edwards resisted to be escorted and even kicked an officer in the chest as he was being taken away.

He was then restrained and checked by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue before he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the report said.

Once released from the hospital, Edwards was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is facing charges of battery on a police officer, corrections, firefighter/transit, resisting an officer with violence to his person and disorderly intoxication.