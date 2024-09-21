Video shows Miami fan nabbing Ohtani's historic 50-50 homer that may be worth millions

It was the catch of a lifetime for a Miami baseball fan attending Thursday's Marlins game against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he left the ballpark with a piece of history that could be worth millions.

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launched his 50th home run of the season into the left field stands at loanDepot Park in the 7th inning as L.A. routed the Marlins 20-4.

Video from Only in Dade showed a mad scramble among fans after the ball landed with one man eventually claiming victory and hoisting the ball in the air.

Experts believe the ball could be worth hundreds of thousands or possibly millions.

That's because the home run was no ordinary homer, it placed Ohtani in a category all his own.

With that home run, one of his three hit that day, and a stolen base earlier in the game that was one of two in the game, Ohtani became the first member of the 50-homer, 50-stolen base club.

Five other players, beginning with Jose Canseco in 1988, have joined the 40-40 club, but Ohtani is the first to reach 50-50.

Dillon Kohler of SCP Auctions says the historic 50th home run ball off the bat of Shohei Ohtani will likely fetch six figures and could get up to $500k.

The fan who ended up with the ball has not yet been publicly identified or announced an intention to sell.

Other valuable baseballs that made their way into the stands in recent years included Albert Pujols' 700th career home run in 2022 that sold at auction for $360,000 and Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball hit later that year that was auctioned for $1.5 million.