Lauderhill

Video shows moment of crash that left 1 dead and 3 injured in Lauderhill

Two vehicles crashed around 4:30 a.m. at 1401 Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video captured the moment a car collided with another vehicle, leaving one person dead and three others injured in Lauderhill on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene to control the flames and rescue individuals trapped inside the vehicles.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 captured the moment a car collided with another vehicle, leaving one person dead and three others injured in Lauderhill.

Authorities have confirmed that one of the four people involved in the crash has died, while the other three were transported to a local hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 cameras captured the moment when a Lauderhill Police officer assisted a firefighter in breaking the window of one of the cars to rescue a victim, while smoke still billowed from the fire.

There is no further information available regarding the condition of the remaining three victims or the cause of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lauderhill
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us