Video shows moment of crash that left 1 dead and 3 injured in Lauderhill

Surveillance video captured the moment a car collided with another vehicle, leaving one person dead and three others injured in Lauderhill on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene to control the flames and rescue individuals trapped inside the vehicles.

Authorities have confirmed that one of the four people involved in the crash has died, while the other three were transported to a local hospital.

NBC6 cameras captured the moment when a Lauderhill Police officer assisted a firefighter in breaking the window of one of the cars to rescue a victim, while smoke still billowed from the fire.

There is no further information available regarding the condition of the remaining three victims or the cause of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.