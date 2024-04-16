Florida

Video shows moment sparkler sets Tampa restaurant on fire

The fire grew so fast that within minutes it had taken over the entire building, officials said

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A video released by police in Florida shows the moment a bottle service sparkler set a restaurant in Tampa on fire.

The video, released by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, shows workers at the Mamajuana Cafe preparing bottles with sparklers shortly before 11 p.m. on April 6.

However, when the workers started to head to one of the customers, one of the servers extended the sparkler over her head, unintentionally setting the thatch roof of the tiki bar on fire, Telemundo affiliate WRMD-CD reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Seconds later, dozens of people can be seen fleeing the restaurant as employees try to contain the fire with a hose, but the flames spread too fast.

The fire grew so fast that within minutes it had taken over the entire building and smoke columns could be seen from miles away, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

Firefighters took about 25 minutes to put out the fire, officials said. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us