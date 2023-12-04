Video shows moments after woman plowed Jeep into Fort Lauderdale home

Police are investigating after a driver behind the wheel of a Jeep, crashed through a fence, flew over a pool and plowed into a home in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

Investigators said the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Southwest 36th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and captured the SUV fully inside the home.

Neighbors told NBC6 they heard what sounded like an explosion and then walked out to find the damage.

The home was an Airbnb and no one was inside the property at the time of the crash.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the driver was a woman that lives down the street from the location of the crash.

She is now at Broward Health Medical Center and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators said the level of damage suggests she was driving at a high speed.

"I saw a lot of blood coming out her mouth, her eyes were closed," said a neighbor who found the driver moments after the crash. "I started yelling 'wake up, wake up,' I asked her her name, she gave me her name, and I kept her with me until the ambulance pretty much got there."

According to neighbors, the woman hit at least one other car along SW 23rd Court before crashing into the house.

Fort Lauderdale city building inspectors were on the scene to assess the level of damage and to see if the house is inhabitable at this point.