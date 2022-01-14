Video Shows Sunrise Police Sergeant Putting Hand on Fellow Officer's Throat

A Sunrise Police sergeant is under investigation after body camera footage showed him putting his hand on another officer's throat.

Sgt. Christopher Pullease has been relieved of supervisory responsibilities and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation following the Nov. 19 incident, Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said in a statement Friday.

Pullease had responded to a scene after a suspect in a violent felony had been arrested and officers were trying to put him in the backseat of a patrol car, Rosa said.

The suspect was resisting officers, but after hed been put into the patrol car, Pullease approached and got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, which Rosa called "inappropriate and unprofessional."

Rosa said Pullease also escalated the situation by holding his can of pepper spray, even though he didn't use it.

"This supervisor escalated the encounter instead of de-escalating an emotionally charged situation," Rosa said in his statement. "It is our practice at the Sunrise Police Department to do everything we can to de-escalate tense incidents and bring calm to chaos."

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, another officer approached Pullease from behind and grabbed him by his duty belt and pulled him away, Rosa said.

Police body camera footage showed Pullease turning around while back pedaling then momentarily placing his hand at the throat of

the officer while pushing the officer backwards.

The faces of all of the officers except Pullease is blurred in the video, and the audio is muted.

Rosa praised the officer who pulled Pullease away in his statement.

"I am very proud of the officer involved in this incident and believe that the actions taken were definitive and demonstrative of good leadership during a tense situation," Rosa said. "The men and women of the Sunrise Police Department are expected to de-escalate emotionally charged situations and intervene immediately if it appears that a fellow officer is losing control of themselves or displaying inappropriate conduct while engaged with the public."

Rosa said after he learned of the incident, Pullease was immediately relieved of his supervisory responsibilities, and has no contact or supervision over subordinate personnel.

Pullease has been with the department for 21 years, while the female officer who pulled him away has been there for two years.

The internal affairs investigation is active and ongoing.