Caught on Camera

Video shows thieves using stolen credit cards in North Lauderdale: BSO

The thieves stole nearly $3,400 in valuables and cash and made close to $152 in credit card transactions.

Investigators are looking to identify two men who were seen on surveillance ordering Chinese food and tobacco products with a stolen credit card in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, that credit card was one of several stolen during three separate car burglaries that occurred between November and January.

The stolen credit cards were also used to purchase tobacco products from another business.

If you recognize them, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Caught on Camera
